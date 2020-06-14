Police investigate early Sunday morning double shooting in the 6400 block of Woodward 

Detroit Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 1:00 in the 6400 block of Woodward.

Police say the suspect, a 31-year-old man, got into an argument with the victim, a 32-year-old man. From there, the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim. As a result, two transgendered women, 20 and 29, who were at the scene were struck. Both of women are in stable condition.

The 32-year-old male victim was not injured.

After the shooting, the suspect left the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.



