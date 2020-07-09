Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate shooting incident inside Westland Shopping Center

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Police investigate possible shooting at Westland Shopping Center

Reports of shots fired have caused an investigation underway at Westland mall.

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - An active police scene is unfolding at Westland Shopping Center Thursday after a report of shots fired.

According to an employee/ witness, two or three black males began arguing inside of a perfume store. One man pulled a gun and fired two shots at another. All involved persons fled the mall on foot. Police say this is not an active shooter situation.

There does not appear to be any injuries at this time and no immediate threat, officials say.

Westland officers were assisted by numerous neighboring agencies in order to search and secure the scene. Officers at the scene will continue to investigate.
 