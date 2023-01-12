Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School

Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week.

According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Detectives have completed a search warrant for the Instagram post, IP address, and a Google search associated with the threat.

"You have to teach your children that these threats are being taken seriously, and they have to be, given the historical content of what we’ve seen in America," said Karl Ziomek, the communications director for the City of Taylor.

Taylor has a website where safety concerns can be reported to the district anonymously.

While the Taylor district dealt with that threat, a Macomb County district was forced to cancel classes yet again after a threat was made.

The Richmond School District closed schools Thursday after a student said they planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it." It was reported to the state's OK2SAY alert system which allows for confidential reporting of school threats.

Police said Thursday that the threat was not credible. No arrests were made, and the district hasn't announced if classes will be back in session Friday.