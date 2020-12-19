Police investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree in Royal Oak

article

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday around 9:00 p.m. at a Dollar Tree store in Royal Oak.

According to police, a male suspect waited for all customers to leave and entered the store.

Police said the suspect flashed his gun and threatened to shoot two employees if they did not give him money from the cash register. The victims were not injured, and the suspect fled on foot.

If anyone has information regarding this armed robbery, please contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 or use the mobile app under "Leave a tip."