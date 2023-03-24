Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating attempted kidnapping at Michigan State University

By Amber Ainsworth
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened last month at Michigan State University.

The victim said she was walking on Shaw Lane around midnight Feb. 11 when someone grabbed her from behind in front of McDonel Hall. 

Police said the suspect assaulted the woman, who fought him off.

The only description provided was the suspect was a white male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 517-322-1907. 

