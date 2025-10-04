Police investigating fatal three-car crash on Detroit’s west side
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman is dead after a three-car crash early Saturday morning on Detroit’s west side.
What we know:
The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway.
Police said a woman in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Two other victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
What's next:
The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad is investigating the circumstances.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.