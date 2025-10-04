Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating fatal three-car crash on Detroit’s west side

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 4, 2025 12:12pm EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman is dead after a three-car crash early Saturday morning on Detroit’s west side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway.

Police said a woman in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Two other victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

What's next:

The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad is investigating the circumstances.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.

