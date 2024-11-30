Police investigating home invasion, criminal sexual conduct complaint in Huron Township

The Huron Township Police Department is investigating a home invasion with a reported criminal sexual conduct assault that occurred overnight Nov. 30.

Police said a report was made from the 36000 block of Violet Street about the crimes. Exact details of the two crimes were not released, pending investigation.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and actively working to gather additional information," said Public Safety Director Everette Robbins. "We are using every resource available to us. We wish we had more information to pass along, but I wanted to make sure we made the community aware of the incident before going to bed tonight. Please look out for each other, stay aware of your surroundings, and make sure to call us immediately should you observe anything suspicious. We will continue to inform the community when we have additional information."

The victim could not provide a description of her attacker, but believes that she did not know them.

The Huron Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Evidence Technician Unit, and the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory are investigating.

We are asking residents to be vigilant by locking doors and windows and activating alarm and camera systems. Anyone living in the area is asked to check camera footage for anything suspicious and contact us immediately with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron Township Police Department Detective Wesley Jolly at 734-753-4400.

