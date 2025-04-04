Alleged Southfield gas station shootout caught on camera, suspects charged

The Brief Two men have been charged in a shootout at a Southfield gas station. Thirty-nine-year-old Allen Blair apparently felt slighted by staff while ordering chicken. Both men are out of custody on personal bonds.



A man in all black hawked a loogie at a gas station clerk, and in return, the clerk allegedly fired six shots from his gun.

What they're saying:

It started on Tuesday inside a gas station and chicken spot in Southfield off Greenfield near 10 Mile. The customer was wearing all black and wearing a yellow hat. Thirty-nine-year-old Allen Blair apparently felt slighted by staff while ordering chicken; that's actually what this is all over, a chicken.

Police say that was when he became angry and a fight ensued.

Blair was outnumbered and then pushed out of the gas station. That was when he spat at the clerk which set him off, pulling out his 9 mm.

Police say his name is Majd Saleh who is 22 years old.

"The clerk fired his weapon approximately six times. At that time, the customer did not fire; however, he retreated," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Dig deeper:

Blair had a gun too, illegally, and chose not to fire and walked off down Greenfield. Southfield police spotted him within minutes and then onto the clerk, who stayed at the gas station.

"We are going to hold everyone accountable because this is irresponsible behavior," Barren said.

What's next:

Both men are out of custody on personal bonds, an interesting choice by the courts, given the charges.

Blair was charged with gun crimes, and Saleh was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

He did have a valid CPL.