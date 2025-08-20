Police investigating I-275 freeway shooting that wounded 2

The Brief Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that happened Tuesday night on I-275 south of I-94. Two of the four occupants in the vehicle were shot.



Two men told police they were traveling on I-275 in Romulus on Tuesday night when someone shot them.

According to Michigan State Police, a 911 call was received around 11:20 p.m. from someone who said they were driving east on I-94 near Wayne Road with two gunshot victims in the vehicle. The call was disconnected, and disconnected a second time with the dispatcher called them back.

The backstory:

Police were able to track the caller to a hospital in Taylor. When troopers arrived at the hospital, they spoke to the four people, including the 35-year-old driver and his 23-year-old front-seat passenger, who had both been shot.

According to MSP, they told police that they were traveling on southbound I-275 from I-94 when another vehicle pulled alongside them and started shooting. Some of the vehicle's four occupants said the shooter was on the passenger side, while others said the shots came from the driver's side.

After the shooting, the driver crossed the median and headed north on I-275 to go to the hospital.

Police searched the freeway after the reported shooting, and their investigation continues.

"This investigation is ongoing as troopers attempt to determine what occurred," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Troopers will continue speaking with the passengers in the vehicle and doing on-scene investigative work. If you witnessed this incident, please call MSP at 855-MICH-TIP."