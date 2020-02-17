Police investigating 'multiple' gunshots at Airbnb house party in Royal Oak

article

Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired at an Airbnb house party in Royal Oak.

This happened on Saturday, Feb. 15 just before midnight in the 400 block of Pingree, which is near Main and 11 Mile.

Police were called to the area after numerous people called 911 reporting gunshots. When police got there, they say several people were getting into their cars and driving off.

Police pulled multiple drivers over and found one driver - a 20-year-old from Clinton Township - driving drunk with a stolen gun.

After the traffic stops, police determined a large party had taken place at the home on Pingree, and that the house was rented by Airbnb. A planned party had been posted on social media.

Police went to the home and say about 20 people were still there. No one would cooperate with the police and police still aren't sure who's responsible for the gunshots.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should immediately contact the Royal Oak Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (248) 246-3456.