Police investigating Troy Red Roof Inn shooting

Someone fired shots at a motel room from the parking lot of the Troy Red Roof Inn on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the motel at 2350 Rochester Ct. after receiving a 911 call just before 9:15 p.m. about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found that the door and outside wall of a room had been struck by bullets. No one was inside the room when the shooting happened, and no injuries were reported.

Police said shell casings from two different guns were found. Witnesses told police they saw a suspect flee in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-524-3477.