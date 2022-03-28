Police look for missing Lansing man with dementia who could be in Detroit

article

Police are looking for a missing Lansing man who could be in Detroit.

Ronald Carl Lankerd, 54, was last seen leaving a mental health residence in the 700 block of Wisconsin in Lansing on Sunday. Police said he usually returns, but did not this time. He left on foot and mentioned a bus.

Police said his phone was pinging in Detroit.

Lankerd has dementia and a traumatic brain injury.

He is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has a tattoo of a heart and a pitbull on his right shoulder, and a cross on his back.

Lankerd was last seen wearing a tan jacket, dark-colored hat, and brown combat boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Lansing police at 517-483-4600.