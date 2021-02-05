Police looking for female I-94 shooting suspect who wounded the wrong person

Mary Welden was on her way back from Ohio on Friday afternoon when she was forced to get off I-94 in Romulus. Only later through social media, did she found out it was a freeway shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

Michigan State Police say it started out as a traffic altercation between two cars, one maroon, one brown. According to investigators the driver in the brown car pulled out a gun and started shooting at the maroon car.

Police say she didn't hit her intended target but a third vehicle not involved in the traffic altercation was sprayed with bullets. One of those bullets hit the front passenger in his knee.

"Freeway shootings are like a thing now," Welden said. "Like I don't understand it what's more shocking is the shooter is a woman. You just don't expect the shooter to be a woman on a freeway."

The gun shot victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. The suspect, a woman in a brown vehicle, was last seen exiting 94 eastbound at Wayne Road.

"These kinds of things make me realize I would never be an aggressive driver," Welden said. "You want to go around me, have at it, it's yours because you never know who will pull out a gun."

At this point in the investigation, details are sparse. There is no indication of makes or models of cars involved in the incident.

If you were on I-94 eastbound near the airport Friday around 3 p.m. and see anything, Michigan State Police needs to hear from you at (734) 287-5000.



