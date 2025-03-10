Police looking for Ferndale gunman in deadly drive-by shooting on Woodward Avenue

Ferndale police are working to solve a drive-by shooting that left a driver dead as he crossed the Woodward Avenue bridge over 8 Mile at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The gunfire was so loud, residents living nearby did not know what to think. Some were unsure if it was gunshots because of the number that could be heard. Ferndale police were receiving calls all across the west side of the city because of how the sound carried from the bridge.

What they're saying:

The investigation is still in the early stages, but police say the victim was driving southbound on Woodward when the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle, which came to a stop on the bridge.

Police say it appeared the suspect shot six rounds, with one of them striking the victim in the torso.

When officers arrived, the victim was found alive outside the vehicle. It’s unclear if he got out, fell out, or was pulled out.

"A passerby stopped his vehicle and called the police when they noticed the victim lying in the roadway," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi.

Dig deeper:

The 27-year-old man, who lived in Detroit near the incident scene, died at the hospital. As the police search for answers, they’re not ruling any motives out.

Because of the location of the crime scene high above the view of most security cameras, investigators need help to identify the suspect and their vehicle.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the case, contact Ferndale police.