Police looking for 3 suspects after person shot during home invasion in West Bloomfield

Police in West Bloomfield say they are looking for multiple suspects after a home invasion and shooting overnight.

Police say someone called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Friday from a home on Janet Drive saying their house had been broken into and that someone who lived there had been shot multiple times.

Police were told that three men broke into the home and that someone inside was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police searched the area with a police dog but were not able to track down the suspects.

Police didn't say right now how seriously the shooting victim had been injured.