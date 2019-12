A Sterling Heights woman has gone missing, leading police to ask for the public's help locating her.

Ghaida Haddad, 51, was last seen in Shelby Township at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Marshall's on Hall Road.

She is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was wearing a beige jacket with fur trimmed hood, black jeans and black boots.

Call Shelby Twp. police with information at (586) 731-2121 Ext. 3.