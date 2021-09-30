Police looking for man who robbed Dearborn Heights market at gunpoint

article

A man robbed a Dearborn Heights market at gunpoint Sept. 24.

Police said the armed man walked into the store at Warren and Silvery Lane around 8:10 a.m. and robbed the clerk. He fled west on Warren.

The man is described as black and was wearing a black peacoat, gray sweatpants, tan boots, and a white hood or mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-7487.