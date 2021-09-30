Police seek suspect who robbed Detroit gas station customer at gunpoint

article

Detroit police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint as she left a gas station Sept. 13.

Police said the victim was walking to her car in the 18600 block of Plymouth Road around 3:30 a.m. when the man approached her, pulled out a handgun, and demanded everything she had.

He went into the victim's pockets and took her cellphone and money before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip jacket with a hood, dark-colored jeans, and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5640 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.