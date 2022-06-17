Police looking for missing 14-year-old Amaya Arteaga of Farmington Hills

article

Police are looking for missing 14-year-old Amaya Arteaga, last seen leaving her home in Farmington Hills Thursday night.

She was last seen leaving her residence near Eight Mile and Tuck Road in the City of Farmington Hills by her family at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 16th.

Amaya is described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 180 to 190 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair that is shaved close on one side, and brown eyes.

Amaya was last seen wearing a black and gray tie-dyed T-shirt, along with green and black shorts. She was possibly wearing NIKE slide sandals and carrying a green and black backpack. She has "road rash" type scrapes on her right leg from a recent fall.

Anyone who observes Amaya or has information regarding her location, is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610 or call 911.

