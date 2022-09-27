Police looking for missing man known to frequent Southwest Detroit

article

Detroit police are looking for a man missing since July.

Henry Fields, 49, was last seen in the 15000 block of Indiana on July 17.

Fields is known to frequent Southwest Detroit.

He is 5 feet, 7-8 inches tall, and weighs 160-180 pounds. Fields has a muscular build. Notable features include a scar on his chin and right cheek, and a tattoo on the right side of his chest that says, "Sophie & Maria," as well as a tattoo on his right arm.

Fields drives a black Mercury Milan.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information. Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at 1800speakup.org.