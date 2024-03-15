Police: Man fatally stabbed at Detroit homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man was fatally stabbed at a homeless shelter on Detroit's east side Friday night, according to police.

The incident took place in the 14300 block of Kercheval Avenue, near Chalmers Street.

Authorities were at the scene for hours.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said one person was taken into custody.

What led to the stabbing is still unknown. An investigation remains ongoing.

A resident of the shelter, Darrell Bright, said the victim had just moved in.

"The police woke me up and he said I had to get out," Bright told FOX 2. "They said the guy was dead. They said he got stabbed seven times in the back – so they put us all out. So we're all standing out here now until the investigation is over."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.




