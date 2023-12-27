Police: Man injured in Detroit shooting on Plainview Ave.

A man was wounded during a shooting in Detroit, police confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 6000 block of Plainview Avenue, around 8:15 p.m., according to preliminary information from Detroit police. The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital; his condition is currently unknown.

The shooting is being investigated by the 6th Precinct detective unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the precinct at 313-596-5640.

