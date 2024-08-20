Police: Man wearing only boxer shorts approached child inappropriately at Taylor park

A scantily clad suspicious person was reported approaching a child inappropriately within the last week at Boardman Park in Taylor.

Police are issuing an alert, saying that at about 7:30 p.m. the man - wearing only boxer shorts - asked the child to expose their private parts and he would expose his, in exchange. The interaction took place near the pavilion at Haskell Road and Burr Street.

The child fled the scene and is safe, police said - although investigators have not revealed what day it happened.

The suspect is described as a white male between 50 and 65 years old. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches, heavyset, with short light-colored hair, wearing glasses. He was not wearing a shirt or pants, and was only wearing white boxers.

The male was riding a grey bicycle in the area. Officers have been patrolling the area and have not identified the male at this time.

Any similar activity can be reported to the Taylor Police Department either online, non-emergency (734) 287-6611 or 911 in an emergency.



