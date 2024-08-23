Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash while speeding, riding recklessly on I-75 in Madison Heights

A motorcyclist killed Thursday night on northbound I-75 in Madison Heights was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before crashing, Michigan State Police said.

According to police, the 19-year-old Saginaw man and a 20-year-old Swartz Creek man were riding recklessly when they both crashed into the side corner of a Chevrolet Silverado that was in the center left lane near 14 Mile around 9:25 p.m.

Both riders were ejected from their motorcycles and landed on the right shoulder. The Saginaw man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man suffered numerous injuries and was taken to a hospital.

"We continue to see preventable traffic crashes caused by risky driving behaviors," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "As you can imagine these behaviors are even worse on a motorcycle. Please ride safely."