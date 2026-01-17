Police officer convicted after making unlawful stop on another officer

article

The Brief Deputy was convicted of misconduct in office. Deputy faces up to 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. He will be sentenced next month.



Wayne County Sheriff's deputy is in hot water after being convicted of making a traffic stop on another officer while out of his jurisdiction.

Sahil Massey, 36, of Canton, was convicted of misconduct in office for making a traffic stop that had "no legal basis," according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Massey was driving in Novi in an unmarked "take home" vehicle when he was stopped by a local officer on Feb. 24, 2025, due to a suspicious license plate on the car.

That officer checked Massey's identification and let him go.

According to court records, about 15 minutes after that legal stop, Massey then initiated a traffic stop on the Novi officer who had stopped him initially.

Massey was out of his jurisdiction, and the officer hadn't done anything illegal, according to court records.

"Law enforcement officers are entrusted with significant power so they can keep us safe," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "And that’s what they do, day-in and day-out, even while putting themselves at risk. When an officer misuses that power and violates someone’s rights, it’s up to other officers and prosecutors to hold them accountable. I applaud the Novi Police Department for pursing this case. Their work and the jury’s verdict send a strong message that abuses of power will not be tolerated."

Massey is set to be sentenced Feb. 25. He could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.