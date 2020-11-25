Police release photo of vehicle involved in Morang hit and run

Detroit Police have a released a photo of a vehicle that was involved in a critical hit and run.

Police say the accident happened the night of Nov.21. right before 9:30 in the area of Morang and Rossiter Street. We’re told the victim, a 33-year-old man, was walking across the street, when he was struck by a silver Ford Flex.

The Ford Flex, which is pictured below, then fled the scene- traveling westbound on Morang.

Medics arrived to the location and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the accident.

If you have seen the vehicle, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2263, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

