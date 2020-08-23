Police report eight non-fatal incidents Saturday night into early Sunday

Saturday night proved to be a dangerous one, Detroit Police reported eight incidents from Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday in the area of Schoolcraft and Sussex police were sent to a local hospital to take a shooting report.

The victim reported he was driving on Schoolcraft near Suxxex in a Silver 2002 Nissan Maxima when a white car pulled up and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.

He was able to drive to a local hospital for treatment. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect was reportedly the passenger of an older white 4 door truck.

Over in the 900 block of Pallister at 8:40 p.m police were sent to the area for reports of a cutting of a 7-year-old child. Police spoke to the victim's grandmother who reported that she was in the kitchen when she heard the child screaming.

When she went to the other room she discovered the child injured. An 18-year-old family friend was in the room with the child when she screamed.

He ran from the location on foot when the grandmother entered the room. The victim was sent to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Around 9:00 p.m. Saturday a non-fatal shooting was reported in the area of E. 7 Mile and Outer Dr.

A 28-year-old man was shot after he heard gunfire in the area and realized he was struck. He drove himself to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

At 11:15 p.m in the area of Woodward and Rosedale a 22-year-old woman was reportedly driving when her drivers side window was struck. The driver says she heard two shots then felt pain.

She was sent to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Early Sunday around 1 a.m. a double non-fatal shooting was reported in the 300 block of Monroe.

The victims involved two teens ages 17 and 16. Police were sent to the hospital to take the report. The victims report seeing and hearing a fight break out nearby they say they heard gunshots then felt pain.

The suspects are unknown at this time.

A 37-year-old man was shot and carjacked in the 4500 block of Herford Sunday. He was sitting in his car with his 18-year-old son when the suspect carjacked them at gunpoint and shot him.

Very little information was provided. The victim was listed in temporary serious condition at a local hospital.

Police also report In the 400 block of E. Congress, a 20-year-old was shot in a parking lot, he was listed in serious condition at a local hospital.

After an argument at a local business at Michigan and 32nd street, a woman shot a 35-year-old man.

The victim was sent to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Thankfully no one suffered any life-threatening injuries, stay with Fox 2 for more updates.