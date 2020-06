article

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Detroit Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Mettetal, which is near Greenfield and Fullerton.

Police say the teen was allegedly shot by a 22-year-old woman, who is a relative. Police didn't elaborate on the situation or say what may have happened.

The woman is in custody.