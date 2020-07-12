Police say excessive speed factor in fatal motorcycle crash on I-96 express

Early Sunday morning Michigan State Troppers were called to the area of westbound I-96 express at Southfield freeway for a body in the middle of the road.

Police say a motorcycle rider was driving at a high rate of speed on the wesbound lanes approaching the Southfield freeway and hit a wall.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle, went over the side of the bridge and landed down on the westbound local lanes.

He was prounded dead at the scene.

Police say excessive speed was a factor.