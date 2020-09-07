Police say murder-suicide suspected in case of dead W. Bloomfield couple

A normally peaceful block of Pinewood Trail has been left stunned after a couple was found dead.

"Everything at this point is leading to a murder-suicide," said Deputy Chief Curt Lawson, West Bloomfield police. "It was just those two individuals we believe were in the home during the event."

West Bloomfield police say Friday just before three in the afternoon a family member of the couple - received a startling message.

"This gentleman had received a text earlier in the day while he was at work from one of the family members, to come to the residence they needed his assistance," Lawson said.

Police say the family member became suspicious - and went to the home near Haggerty and Maple and discovered the 74-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife dead on the lower level of the home.

The man quickly calling 911 and police later discovered several weapons in the home, but not divulging what those were or which family member appeared to be responsible for the gruesome scene.

Right now West Bloomfield police say they've spoken to neighbors and they've gotten video from surrounding homes, saying they have a lot of evidence to go through.

"We collected cell phones, laptops and that's gonna take time for us to go through," Lawson said.

Police are not elaborating on a possible motive but anyone with additional information on this suspected murder-suicide is asked to call West Bloomfield police. The investigation is expected to take a couple of weeks.

"Our thoughts go out to the extended family," Lawson said. "We're going to do a very thorough investigation to make sure we get this right."