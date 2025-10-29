Wanted suspect caught after manhunt in Huron Township, Taylor

article

A wanted suspect is now in custody after a manhunt that ended Wednesday afternoon in Taylor.

Police were searching a wooded area in Huron Township after the suspect fled a crash in the area. They later moved to Taylor, where they found the suspect in a neighborhood off of Inkster and Eureka and took him into custody.

According to police, the suspect was wanted in connection with felonies that happened in Taylor, but they did not share details about those crimes.