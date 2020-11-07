Police search for 2 teens who ran away from Detroit mental health facility

Detroit Police have put out 2 serious missing person alerts for 2 teens who were last seen Saturday afternoon at a Mental Health Hospital located in the 10000 Block of Gratiot Avenue.

Police say 13-year-old Preston Williams and 15-year-old Daniel King ran away from the mental health facility around 3:30 p.m., and have not been heard from since.

Preston, is around 5’10 and weighs 100 pounds. He has golden-brownish, blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses. Preston’s family says he’s in good physical condition but does have a disorder.

Daniel is around 5ft and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. We’ve been told he is in good physical condition, but also has a disorder.

If you have seen either teen, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up