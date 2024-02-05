article

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed while trying to stop thieves from stealing his car late Saturday night. Police are still searching for the four suspects who fled in the victims' vehicle.

Thair Dado of Sterling Heights was working his part-time job at All Stars Beverage Liquor Store on W. Chicago in Detroit when the incident took place.

Around 11:30 p.m., while Dado was throwing away the trash, he saw his car was being driven out of the parking lot and attempted to stop the suspects, according to police.

"Then all of a sudden, the passenger seat just opens, and then they start shooting him," said Manar Dado, the victim’s nephew. "He’s one of the most amazing people. Everyone in the family loves him, and all his friends love him."

Thair was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects stole his car and are still on the run.

The car is a 2014 or 2015 red Hyundai. The City of Detroit is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Thair's stolen vehicle "has like 350,000 miles on it," Manar said. "He got it for like three or four thousand."

Thair "was a devoted hardworking man, a loving husband to his wife Zina Francis, and an amazing father to his son Steven," according to the GoFundMe. "As the sole provider, his untimely departure has cast a heavy burden on his family, especially his wife and 16-year-old son."

Tips can be submitted at DetroitRewards.tv. The case number, 2402030344, must be included in your tip.