Police search for ATV stolen from Michigan's Electric Forest music festival

Michigan State Police need help finding an all-terrain vehicle stolen from Electric Forest.

The 2018 Polaris Ranger R17 was taken some time during the festival, which was June 23-25 in Rothbury.

Police said the ATV may have been painted a different color or sold without a title. MSP provided a stock photo showing a green and black ATV that looks like the one that was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 231-873-2171.