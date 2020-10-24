Police search for man who assaulted a 52-year-old woman, and shot a 66-year-old woman

Detroit Police are investigating a violent incident that resulted in one woman being attacked and another being shot.

We’re told it happened early Saturday morning right before 1:30, in the 5400 Block of Seneca. Allegedly, the two victims, a 52-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman, were inside the location when they heard a knock at the door.

Upon opening the door, the suspect, a Black man in his 30’s, forced his way in, assaulted the 52-year-old woman, and fired shots, which caused the 66-year-old woman to be struck.

The suspect then fled the scene with one of the victim’s wallet. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and a clown mask.

The 66-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.