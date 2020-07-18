Police search for suspect involved in 16600 block of Log Cabin shooting

One Person was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 1:30 on the 16600 block of Log Cabin.

Detroit Police confirmed that the victim, a 34-year-old man, was standing outside the above location talking to another individual, when an older model car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have no information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

