Police search for suspect who fatally shot man in the 1800 of East Lafayette 

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 4:00 in the 1800 block of East Lafayette.

Police told FOX 2 it was reported that the victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot by a male suspect.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect fired the first shot at the victim, the victim then fired a shot back, and from there the suspect fired another shot.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of right now, police have no description of the suspect.

The circumstances are still being investigated, and if you have any information, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

