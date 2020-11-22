Police search for suspect who shot man after crashing into his car, person of interest photo released

Detroit Police have released photos of a person of interest, who may have had connections to a Saturday evening shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 in the area of West 8 Mile and Vaughn Street.



Apparently the victim, a 38-year-old man, was driving east, when he was struck by the suspect, who was driving a green Charger.

The accident caused an argument between the victim and the suspect, which then escalated to the suspect firing shots and striking the victim.

From there, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and listed and critical condition.

Early Sunday morning, police released photos of a person of interest they’re looking for. The person of interest is a Black man who was last seen wearing all black.

If you have seen him or if he looks familiar, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.