Police search for suspects, Durango with no hood after Roseville pharmacy break-in

Roseville police are looking for two suspects who broke into a pharmacy at a doctor's office.

Police said the suspects pried open the back door at Mansour Mercy Medical Center then kicked in the pharmacy door.

After the crime, they left in a white Dodge Durango that has a missing hood and driver's side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sidaway at 586-447-4511 or jsidaway@rosevillepolice-mi.com