Young Metro Detroit patients fly to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus

The Brief 60 Metro Detroit children got to hop on a plane and see Santa on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines hosted its annual nonprofit flight for sick children along with their families.



More than 60 Metro Detroit children got to hop on a plane and take a magical trip to the North Pole to see Santa Claus Tuesday afternoon.

Big picture view:

Delta Air Lines hosted its annual nonprofit flight for sick children along with their families, featuring elves, music, puppies, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Where are we headed? Well, to the North Pole, of course!

Sixty-one kids and their families were greeted by "rein-dogs," clowns, and live music as they headed to their special flight out of DTW. They met a few of the special passengers, many of whom have spent a long time in the hospital or stuck at home, like 6-year-old Nadia.

"My daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. It’s been a long journey with her health and stuff like that," said Nadia’s mom. "There have been a lot of hard times, so we really appreciate Santa inviting us."

Also on the invite list: 4-year-old Starr, 9-year-old Ruby, and an extra-excited Julien, who is battling Burkitt’s lymphoma.

Local perspective:

It’s literally an hour-long plane ride packed with magical moments.

After the plane made its way down the candy-cane runway, who was the first person they got to see? Saint Nicholas himself.