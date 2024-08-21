Police search for suspect in drive-by shooting in Warren

Eastwood Boulevard in Warren is usually a peaceful street, according to its residents. But in broad daylight on Tuesday, a man drove by and fired gunshots at one house, but struck another.

No one was injured, according to Warren police.

However, residents are still shaken up.

"That’s kind of cojones – broad daylight, kids everywhere. They didn’t care," said Lisa Brady, who lives in the neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said a 9mm gun was used, and nine shell casings were recovered from the scene.

"Some rounds actually struck the house next door," Gajewski said. "Thankfully, no innocents there were hit as well."

Brady told FOX 2 she is just glad her grandchild was inside when the shooting happened.

"The guy was sitting in his car, in the driveway and the car got hit. He didn’t get hit," the grandmother said. "It’s scary."

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The lieutenant said a drive-by shooting like this, in broad daylight and with kids around, is brazen and will not be tolerated.

Addressing the shooter, Gajewski said "I’m confident that we will find you, and this is the opportunity to get in front of it and turn yourself in."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700 and leave an anonymous tip.