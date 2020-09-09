Police searching for endangered missing brothers from Inkster

Two brothers from Inkster are missing and an endangered missing advisory was posted to help locate them.

The teens, 15-year-old Markell Green and 13-year-old Kamell Green, left in an unknown direction and haven't been seen since.

Both were last seen at 392 Amherst, Inkster.

Kamell is 5-foot-6-inches, 130 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and had a short afro hair.

Markell is 5-foot-9 inches, 202 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing red shoes and also has a short afro hair.

Anyone with knowledge about the endangered missing teens are asked to contact Inkster police at 313-563-9850.