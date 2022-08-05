Police searching for Grosse Pointe Woods bank robber

article

A man robbed a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning.

Police said the man walked into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer. The teller did, and the robber left.

He was seen in a gray SUV, possibly a Ford EcoSport, driven by another person. It was seen headed west on Allard.

The suspect is Black, is about 40-50 years old, and has a bald head. He was last seen wearing glasses, a zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety at 313-343-2410 or the Detective Bureau at 313-343-2412.