Police searching for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair

A swimmer who was in the water a couple of miles from the mouth of the south channel of Lake St. Clair went missing after going underwater Saturday evening.

Police and the U.S. Coast Guard searched into the night Saturday and resumed a search Sunday morning for the missing swimmer.

Authorities didn't release the age or gender of the person they were searching for.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and the U.S. Coast Guard were all called in to assist with the search.