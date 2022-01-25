Police seek 29-year-old in fatal shooting of teen on east side last November

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a 29-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen on the east side.

Diontae Drake is being sought in the case where a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot during a robbery Nov. 20 on Erdmore a few blocks south of Eight Mile. The fatal shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. in the 15900 block of Erdmore.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

