Police seek endangered missing woman last seen waiting for unknown friend at Tecumseh park

Michigan State Police are looking for a woman last seen at Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh on Sunday.

Police said Jessica Marie Fox, 30, was at the park with her friend, Chris Mauer, from 3:30-5 p.m. Fox stayed at the park when Mauer left because she was having an unknown friend pick her up.

Jessica Fox

Fox has autism and is "easily manipulated," police said.

She may have been fishing near the river and lake at the park that is located off Burt Street.

Fox is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen Fox is asked to call the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500 or Trooper Martin at 517-643-4121.