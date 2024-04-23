Mother sues Monroe County woman, tavern that served her before deadly boat club crash

article

The mother of the two kids that died after a woman drove into a Monroe County boat club over the weekend sued both the suspect driver and the bar she was at before the deadly incident.

Marshella Chidester, 66 of Newport, and Verna's Tavern were both named in a lawsuit filed by Mariah Dodds three days after the fatal crash at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on the afternoon of April 20.

Dodds, a mother of three kids, suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and severe bruising due to the crash. She spent days on a ventilator before being taken off recently, her sister said in court on Tuesday.

Her 4-year-old son Zayn and 8-year-old daughter Alanah both died from the crash. Her third child, J.P., survived the crash, but remains hospitalized in critical care following surgery.

The family is represented by Attorney Jon Marko and Michael Jones, which announced the suit in a news release Tuesday just prior to Chidester's arraignment. The defendant was charged with second-degree homicide and other drunk driving charges.

"This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Entire lives were devastated and will suffer from this loss forever. We will make sure those responsible are held accountable for this senseless tragedy. The family is forever grateful for the support of everyone. "Please continue to pray for comfort," Marko said in a news release.

According to Monroe County Sheriff, Chidester crashed into the side of the boat club around 3 p.m., traveling 25 feet into the building. Earlier in the day, Chidester had spent time at a bar before driving to the boat club. Her attorney argued during her arraignment on Tuesday that a search warrant revealed she had drank a single glass of wine before traveling home.

From there, defense attorney Bill Colovos said Chidester drove to the boat club because she had been invited to the birthday party she later crashed into.

She was given a $1.5 million bond.

Attorney Jon Marko will hold a press conference April 24, at 10 a.m. with updates.