Police seek hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist killed in Dearborn Heights

Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a motorcyclist Wednesday in Dearborn Heights.

Officers were called to the area of Van Born and Campbell, where they found a 42-year-old Taylor man unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the man's motorcycle was rear-ended by an older model Ford F-150 described as "greenish" colored. However, police said they saw red paint at the scene so they are still trying to determine the color of the truck.

The truck should have front-end damage. It was last seen traveling west on Van Born.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-7391.