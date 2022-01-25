Police seek man after stabbing at Detroit gas station
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man Saturday at a gas station.
Police said the suspect, who is known as Carl, was involved in a verbal altercation with a 28-year-old man at a gas station in the 16000 block of W. 7 Mile Rd. just before noon.
Carl is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times with a sharp object before fleeing.
Related: Road rage attack caught on camera in Livonia
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is recovering.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.