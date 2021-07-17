Police seek man after two women punched while walking in Ann Arbor

Police are looking for a man after two women were assaulted while walking in Ann Arbor in separate incidents.

The first victim was approached around 10 p.m. Friday while walking in Nickels Arcade between State and Maynard. Police said the suspect punched the woman and told her to be quiet. He fled after the woman kicked him in the groin and started screaming.

The second victim was approached around 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of Catherine near Division. Police said a man jumped out near a driveway where he appeared to have been hiding. The man punched the victim in the face, grabbed her throat, and told her to be quiet, police said. She kicked the man and ran away.

The man is described as being in his early 20s. He was clean-shaven and stood about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line 734-794-6939.